UFC Nashville Highlights: Anthony Pettis ends the show with superman punch

Former lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis made his welterweight debut on Saturday in the UFC Nashville main event and stunned the crowd inside Bridgestone Arena by knocking out No. 4 ranked Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. Thompson had Pettis bloodied but Pettis ended it late in the second round in true “Showtime” fashion.



(Courtesy of ESPN MMA)

