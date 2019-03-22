UFC Nashville: Anthony Pettis reflects on his career and looks to the future

(Courtesy of ESPN MMA)

ESPN MMA reporter Brett Okamoto sits down with Anthony “Showtime” Pettis ahead of his fight against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson at UFC Fight Night in Nashville.

Pettis discusses making his debut in WEC, jumping to the UFC, his quick path to gaining fame and going pro, the origin of the famous “Showtime kick” at WEC 53 when he defeated Benson Henderson, winning the UFC lightweight belt in his hometown of Milwaukee, and how he has developed from his early days to now.

Tune in Saturday, March 23, for full UFC on ESPN+ 6: Thompson vs. Pettis live results on MMAWeekly.com. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.