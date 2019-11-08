UFC Moscow: Zabit vs. Kattar weigh-in video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC Moscow Weigh-in live on Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com. The UFC on ESPN+ 21 main event features Zabit Magomedsharipov squaring off with Calvin Kattar in a featherweight showdown.

The UFC on ESPN+ 21 main event for Moscow Russian fighter Zabit Magomedsharipov and American Calvin Kattar into the main event. They will be battling with the hopes of soon stepping into a featherweight title fight, perhaps against the winner of the UFC 245 bout between champion Max Holloway and challenger Alexander Volkanovski.

Tune in for the UFC Moscow Live Results on Saturday, Nov. 9 on MMAWeekly.com.