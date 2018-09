UFC Moscow Weigh-in Video: Main Event Set, but Two Fighters Miss the Mark

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC Fight Night 136 main event fighters Mark Hunt and Aleksei Oleinik had no issues on the scale on Friday, but two other fighters did.

Mairbek Taisumov and Jin Soo Son both failed to make weight, Taisumov by a whopping five pounds.