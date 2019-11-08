UFC Moscow weigh-in results: Magomedsharipov and Kattar make weight for three-round headliner

The fighters slated for UFC on ESPN+ 21 stepped on the scale Friday at the official weigh-in for Saturday’s event in Moscow. All fighters made weight, giving all 13 bouts the green light.

The UFC on ESPN+ 21 main event was originally slated to feature Junior dos Santos vs. Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight showdown. That bout and the fight card took a hit when dos Santos had to withdraw because of a leg infection.

He was quickly replaced by Greg Hardy, keeping Volkov on the card, but that bout was demoted from headliner to co-main event.

With the former heavyweight champion nursing an infection, UFC officials slotted Russian fighter Zabit Magomedsharipov and American Calvin Kattar into the main event. They will be battling with the hopes of soon stepping into a featherweight title fight, perhaps against the winner of the UFC 245 bout between champion Max Holloway and challenger Alexander Volkanovski.

Magomedsharipov and Kattar each stepped on the scale at 146 pounds for their three-round main event. UFC headlining bouts are typically five rounds, but because Magomedsharipov vs. Kattar was changed to the main event just a few weeks ago, the bout will remain as three rounds.

Volkov weighed in at 251 pounds to Hardy’s 265 pounds for their heavyweight co-main event.

(Photo courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > President Trump at UFC 244: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly

UFC on ESPN+ 21: Zabit vs. Kattar weigh-in results

Main Card (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Zabit Magomedsharipov (146) vs. Calvin Kattar (146)

Alexander Volkov (251) vs. Greg Hardy (265)

Zelim Imadaev (171) vs. Danny Roberts (170)

Khadis Ibragimov (206) vs. Ed Herman (206)

Ramazan Emeev (171) vs. Anthony Rocco Martin (171)

Shamil Gamzatov (206) vs. Klidson Abreu (206)

Prelims (11 a.m. ET on ESPN+)

Magomed Ankalaev (205) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (204)

Rhustam Khabilov (171) vs. Sergey Khandozhko (171)

Roman Kopylov (185) vs. Karl Roberson (185)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170) vs. David Zawada (170)

Alexander Yakovlev (156) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (156)

Jessica-Rose Clark (135) vs. Pannie Kianzad (136)

Grigorii Popov (136) vs. Davey Grant (136)

UFC on ESPN+ 21: Zabit vs. Kattar weigh-in video

(Courtesy of UFC)

The UFC on ESPN+ 21 main event for Moscow Russian fighter Zabit Magomedsharipov and American Calvin Kattar into the main event. They will be battling with the hopes of soon stepping into a featherweight title fight, perhaps against the winner of the UFC 245 bout between champion Max Holloway and challenger Alexander Volkanovski.

Tune in for the UFC Moscow Live Results on Saturday, Nov. 9 on MMAWeekly.com.