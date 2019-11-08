HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Moscow Zabit vs Kattar live results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 21 Live Results: Zabit vs. Kattar (Results & Fight Stats)

Nate Diaz UFC 244 post-fight press conference

featuredDid Nate Diaz just retire from the UFC?

UFC 244 Masvidal vs Diaz recap

featuredUFC 244: Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz recap video

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal UFC 244 post-fight

featuredJorge Masvidal: Nate Diaz is a dog, ‘You literally got to kill that dude’ (UFC 244 video)

UFC Moscow weigh-in results: Magomedsharipov and Kattar make weight for three-round headliner

November 8, 2019
NoNo Comments

The fighters slated for UFC on ESPN+ 21 stepped on the scale Friday at the official weigh-in for Saturday’s event in Moscow. All fighters made weight, giving all 13 bouts the green light.

The UFC on ESPN+ 21 main event was originally slated to feature Junior dos Santos vs. Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight showdown. That bout and the fight card took a hit when dos Santos had to withdraw because of a leg infection. 

He was quickly replaced by Greg Hardy, keeping Volkov on the card, but that bout was demoted from headliner to co-main event. 

With the former heavyweight champion nursing an infection, UFC officials slotted Russian fighter Zabit Magomedsharipov and American Calvin Kattar into the main event. They will be battling with the hopes of soon stepping into a featherweight title fight, perhaps against the winner of the UFC 245 bout between champion Max Holloway and challenger Alexander Volkanovski.

Magomedsharipov and Kattar each stepped on the scale at 146 pounds for their three-round main event. UFC headlining bouts are typically five rounds, but because Magomedsharipov vs. Kattar was changed to the main event just a few weeks ago, the bout will remain as three rounds.

Volkov weighed in at 251 pounds to Hardy’s 265 pounds for their heavyweight co-main event.

(Photo courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > President Trump at UFC 244: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly

UFC on ESPN+ 21: Zabit vs. Kattar weigh-in results

Main Card (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Zabit Magomedsharipov (146) vs. Calvin Kattar (146)
  • Alexander Volkov (251) vs. Greg Hardy (265)
  • Zelim Imadaev (171) vs. Danny Roberts (170)
  • Khadis Ibragimov (206) vs. Ed Herman (206)
  • Ramazan Emeev (171) vs. Anthony Rocco Martin (171)
  • Shamil Gamzatov (206) vs. Klidson Abreu (206)

Prelims (11 a.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Magomed Ankalaev (205) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (204)
  • Rhustam Khabilov (171) vs. Sergey Khandozhko (171)
  • Roman Kopylov (185) vs. Karl Roberson (185)
  • Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170) vs. David Zawada (170)
  • Alexander Yakovlev (156) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (156)
  • Jessica-Rose Clark (135) vs. Pannie Kianzad (136)
  • Grigorii Popov (136) vs. Davey Grant (136)

UFC on ESPN+ 21: Zabit vs. Kattar weigh-in video

(Courtesy of UFC)

The UFC on ESPN+ 21 main event for Moscow Russian fighter Zabit Magomedsharipov and American Calvin Kattar into the main event. They will be battling with the hopes of soon stepping into a featherweight title fight, perhaps against the winner of the UFC 245 bout between champion Max Holloway and challenger Alexander Volkanovski.

Tune in for the UFC Moscow Live Results on Saturday, Nov. 9 on MMAWeekly.com.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA