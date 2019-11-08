UFC Moscow War Room preview with Dan Hardy (video)

The War Room: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar

(Courtesy of Full Reptile)

The War Room: Alexander Volkov vs. Greg Hardy

(Courtesy of Full Reptile)

The UFC on ESPN+ 21 main event for Moscow was originally slated to feature Junior dos Santos vs. Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight showdown. That bout and the fight card took a hit when dos Santos had to withdraw because of a leg infection.

He was quickly replaced by Greg Hardy, keeping Volkov on the card, but that bout was demoted from headliner to co-main event.

With the former heavyweight champion nursing an infection, UFC officials slotted Russian fighter Zabit Magomedsharipov and American Calvin Kattar into the main event. They will be battling with the hopes of soon stepping into a featherweight title fight, perhaps against the winner of the UFC 245 bout between champion Max Holloway and challenger Alexander Volkanovski.

Listen in as former UFC welterweight contender Dan Hardy takes us inside the War Room to break down the UFC Moscow headliner and the co-main event.

UFC on ESPN+ 21: Zabit vs. Kattar Live Results

