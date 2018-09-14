UFC Moscow Results: Hunt vs. Oleinik (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC Fight Night 136: Hunt vs. Oleinik bout from Moscow is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Sept. 15, at 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT.)

UFC Fight Night 136: Hunt vs. Oleinik marks the first time the Ultimate Fighting Championship has promoted an event in Russia. Of course, they are targeting the capitol city of Moscow.

The UFC Moscow main event features heavyweights Mark Hunt and Aleksei Oleinik, battling to try and stay in the thick of things at the upper end of the division.

Though Hunt at odds with the UFC brass over how they do business, to the point that he has an active lawsuit going through the legal process, he has proven to be a big draw, particularly overseas.

Oleinik is Ukranian born, but has been Russian citizen since 2015, so that match-up should prove to be a solid one for the promotion’s Russian debut.

In addition to the main event, Jan Błachowicz faces Nikita Krylov in a pivotal light heavyweight bout, and popular former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski meets Shamil Abdurakhimov, also on the main card.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC Moscow Results: Hunt vs. Oleinik

Click here to make your fight picks in the comments section below!