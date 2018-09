UFC Moscow: Mark Hunt vs Oleksiy Oleinik – Jimmy Smith Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC commentator Jimmy Smith previews the Fight Night Moscow main event between Mark Hunt and Aleksei Oleinik. Hunt (13-12-1, 1 NC) is looking to rebound from a decision loss to Curtis Blaydes in his last outing, while Oleinik put together back-to-back wins. The event takes place at Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Moscow and will mark the fight promotion’s first event in Russia.

