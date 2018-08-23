UFC Moscow Gets Two New Bouts and an Opponent Change

UFC on Thursday announced two more bouts are set on the upcoming UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HUNT vs. OLEINIK fight card. The already announced main event features a heavyweight showdown between Mark “Super Samoan” Hunt and Aleksei “The Boa Constrictor” Oleinik.

The first newly announced bout features Rustam Kabilov (22-3; fighting out of Derbent, Dagestan) who will take on Kajan Johnson (23-13-1; fighting out of Vancouver, Canada). The second new bout is Ramazan Emeev (17-3; fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) who will face Brazilian Claudio Silva (11-1; fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil).

Additionally, Douglas Silva has been forced to withdraw from his bout again Petr Yan because of an injury. The Russian will now face South Korea’s Jin Soo Son, who makes his Octagon debut on Sept. 15 on Yan’s home turf.

UFC Fight Night 136: Hunt vs. Oleinik takes place on Sept. 15 at Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Moscow.