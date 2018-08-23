HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes

featuredCris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes Set for UFC 232 in December

Justin Gaethje TUF 25 Finale

featuredJustin Gaethje: ‘I Have Zero Respect for James Vick’

Dana White - Khabib Nurmagomedov - Georges St-Pierre - Conor McGregor

featuredDana White Shoots Down Georges St-Pierre Fighting Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Winner

Valentina Shevchenko ahead of UFC 228

featuredValentina Shevchenko Still Doesn’t Believe Nicco Montano Will Show Up for UFC 228

UFC Moscow Gets Two New Bouts and an Opponent Change

August 23, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC on Thursday announced two more bouts are set on the upcoming UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HUNT vs. OLEINIK fight card. The already announced main event features a heavyweight showdown between Mark “Super Samoan” Hunt and Aleksei “The Boa Constrictor” Oleinik.

The first newly announced bout features Rustam Kabilov (22-3; fighting out of Derbent, Dagestan) who will take on Kajan Johnson (23-13-1; fighting out of Vancouver, Canada). The second new bout is Ramazan Emeev (17-3; fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) who will face Brazilian Claudio Silva (11-1; fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil).

Additionally, Douglas Silva has been forced to withdraw from his bout again Petr Yan because of an injury. The Russian will now face South Korea’s Jin Soo Son, who makes his Octagon debut on Sept. 15 on Yan’s home turf.

UFC Fight Night 136: Hunt vs. Oleinik takes place on Sept. 15 at Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Moscow.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA