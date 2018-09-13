UFC Moscow Face-Offs: No Animosity Between Mark Hunt and Aleksei Oleinik

(Courtesy of MMAnytt.se)

Ahead of their UFC Fight Night 136 main event in Moscow on Saturday, heavyweights Mark Hunt and Aleksei Oleinik are anything but trash talking ahead of their bout. In fact, they have been quite friendly with each other as the fight gets nearer.

The two squared off at Thursday’s UFC Fight Night 136 Media Day, doing away with the mean mugging and actually embracing each other as the posed for photographers.