UFC Moscow: Aleksei Oleinik – The Boa Constrictor is Coming

(Courtesy of UFC)

Aleksei “The Boa Constrictor” Oleinik returns to the Octagon to face legendary knockout artist Mark Hunt at UFC Moscow this Saturday, October 15 only on UFC FIGHT PASS. The event marks the first time the fight promotion has traveled to Russia.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Sept. 15, for full UFC Moscow: Hunt vs. Oleinik Live Results. First bout is slated for 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT.