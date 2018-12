UFC Milwaukee: Fight Motion – Slow Motion Highlights

(Courtesy of UFC)

Take a slow-motion look back at some of the most exciting moment from UFC on FOX 31 in Milwaukee this past weekend. Lightweight Al Iaquinta defeated Kevin Lee by unanimous decision in the fight card’s main event.

Edson Barboza lit up the crowd with a stunning knockout of Dan Hooker in the UFC on FOX 31 co-main event.