UFC Milwaukee: Edson Barboza Octagon Interview

(Courtesy of UFC)

Edson Barboza scored an impressive knockout of Dan Hooker at UFC on FOX 31 on Saturday night in Milwaukee. It marked the final UFC event on FOX, and was a huge statement by Barboza, who came into the fight off of back-to-back losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kevin Lee.

Hear from Edson Barboza after his dominant victory over Hooker at UFC on FOX 31.