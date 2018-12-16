UFC Milwaukee: Al Iaquinta and Kevin Lee Octagon Interviews

(Courtesy of UFC)

Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta fought a tough back-and-forth battle in the main event of the UFC’s final event on FOX before they slide over to ESPN in January.

Lee had been looking forward to avenging a loss to Iaquinta from several years ago. As the scorecards were read, Lee was nodding his head, believing he had done enough to win the fight, but was surprised when it was Iaquinta’s name, not his, that was attached to a unanimous decision victory.

After the fight, Iaquinta and Lee each had their say with UFC commentator Jon Anik.

They each, of course, believed they had won the fight, but also had a little something to say to the other fighter before leaving the Octagon.

Hear from Al Iaquinta and Kevin Lee after their five-round main event bout at UFC on FOX 31 in Milwaukee on Saturday.