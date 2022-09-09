UFC middleweight Chris Curtis doesn’t know why Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz is happening: ‘It’s going to be ugly’

No. 3 ranked welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev (11-0) faces unranked Nate Diaz (20-13) in the UFC 279 main event on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight is a mismatch, or at least on paper. Chimaev is 28, nine years younger than the 37-year old Diaz. Diaz is coming off back-to-back losses. To UFC middleweight Chris Curtis, the match doesn’t make sense.

“I don’t know why this fight is even happening,” Curtis said during Chimaev’s second episode of UFC 279 ‘Fight Camp’ on YouTube.

Curtis believes that Chimaev is a nightmare stylistic matchup for Diaz and that the fight is going to be one-sided and ‘ugly.’

“I think he’s (Diaz) going to get rag-dolled,” Curtis predicted. “Diaz has had trouble with wrestlers his entire career. Now he’s got one of the bigger, stronger ones who is also just f*cking mean. He’s going to get beat up and rag-dolled for 15 minutes before it gets stopped. It’s going to be ugly.”

Curtis thinks the UFC 279 main event is going to be so lopsided that he feels sympathy for Diaz.

“I feel bad. As a Diaz fan I feel really bad about this fight,” Curtis said. “I feel really bad about this fight.”

