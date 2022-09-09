HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC middleweight Chris Curtis doesn’t know why Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz is happening: ‘It’s going to be ugly’

featuredDana White details backstage altercations that led to the UFC 279 Pre-fight Press Conference cancellation

featuredUFC 279 Pre-fight Press Conference comes to an abrupt halt, ‘for everyone’s safety’

featuredUFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz Pre-fight Press Conference Video

UFC middleweight Chris Curtis doesn’t know why Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz is happening: ‘It’s going to be ugly’

September 9, 2022
NoNo Comments

No. 3 ranked welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev (11-0) faces unranked Nate Diaz (20-13) in the UFC 279 main event on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight is a mismatch, or at least on paper. Chimaev is 28, nine years younger than the 37-year old Diaz. Diaz is coming off back-to-back losses. To UFC middleweight Chris Curtis, the match doesn’t make sense.

“I don’t know why this fight is even happening,” Curtis said during Chimaev’s second episode of UFC 279 ‘Fight Camp’ on YouTube.

Curtis believes that Chimaev is a nightmare stylistic matchup for Diaz and that the fight is going to be one-sided and ‘ugly.’

“I think he’s (Diaz) going to get rag-dolled,” Curtis predicted. “Diaz has had trouble with wrestlers his entire career. Now he’s got one of the bigger, stronger ones who is also just f*cking mean. He’s going to get beat up and rag-dolled for 15 minutes before it gets stopped. It’s going to be ugly.”

Curtis thinks the UFC 279 main event is going to be so lopsided that he feels sympathy for Diaz.

“I feel bad. As a Diaz fan I feel really bad about this fight,” Curtis said. “I feel really bad about this fight.”

UFC 279 Pre-fight Press Conference comes to an abrupt halt, ‘for everyone’s safety’

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Dana White’s takes mystery call?!

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA