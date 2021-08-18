HOT OFF THE WIRE
Colby Covington at UFC Vegas 11 post-fight

featuredColby Covington details history with Dustin Poirier: “He was kind of one of the reasons I was forced to leave my old gym.”

featuredDustin Poirier on the leadup to UFC 264 with Conor McGregor: “When I looked at this guy’s eyes I just saw a man who was unsure.”

Cat Zingano

featuredCat Zingano suing Halle Berry over ‘Bruised’ movie snub

featuredKamaru Usman responds to Conor McGregor tweet: “Be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib or Diaz to finish you again”

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya breaks down Jared Cannonier vs Kelvin Gastelum | Video

August 18, 2021
NoNo Comments

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya analyses the main event of upcoming UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum.

No. 3 ranked middleweight contender Jared Cannonier faces no. 9 ranked Kelvin Gastelum in a fight in Adesanya’s division. Cannonier enters the bout coming off a loss to former champion Robert Whittaker in his last outing. Gastelum is also coming off a loss to Whittaker, but is in desperate need of a win. He’s gone 1-4 in his five fights.

See how Adesanya sees the matchup.

Colby Covington details history with Dustin Poirier: “He was kind of one of the reasons I was forced to leave my old gym.”

(Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)

Dustin Poirier on the leadup to UFC 264 with Conor McGregor: “When I looked at this guy’s eyes I just saw a man who was unsure.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA