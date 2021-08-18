UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya breaks down Jared Cannonier vs Kelvin Gastelum | Video

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya analyses the main event of upcoming UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum.

No. 3 ranked middleweight contender Jared Cannonier faces no. 9 ranked Kelvin Gastelum in a fight in Adesanya’s division. Cannonier enters the bout coming off a loss to former champion Robert Whittaker in his last outing. Gastelum is also coming off a loss to Whittaker, but is in desperate need of a win. He’s gone 1-4 in his five fights.

See how Adesanya sees the matchup.

(Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)

