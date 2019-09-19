UFC Mexico City: Rodriguez vs. Stephens preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

Will Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens be too hot for TV?

There is a lot on the line when Rodriguez and Stephens square off in the Octagon on Saturday UFC on ESPN+ 17 main event in Mexico City. Take a look at the match-up.

Tune in for the full UFC on ESPN+ 17: Rodriguez vs. Stephens live results on Saturday, Sept. 21, from Mexico City, where Yair Rodriguez squares off with Jeremy Stephens in the featherweight main event.