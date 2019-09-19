UFC Mexico City: Rodriguez vs. Stephens media day staredowns (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the fighters from Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 17: Rodriguez vs. Stephens face off at media day on Thursday in Mexico City.

Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens top the UFC on ESPN+ 17 fight card, promising an exciting headliner for Mexican fans. It is a bout that promises movement in the featherweight championship picture.

TRENDING > Watch Yair Rodriguez knock out Korean Zombie with 1 second on the clock

Tune in for the full UFC on ESPN+ 17: Rodriguez vs. Stephens live results on Saturday, Sept. 21, from Mexico City, where Yair Rodriguez squares off with Jeremy Stephens in the featherweight main event.