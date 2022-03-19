UFC London results: Tom Aspinall subs Alexander Volkov, calls out Tai Tuivasa

Tom Aspinall secured a first-round submission of Alexander Volkov in the main event at UFC London.

After a brief striking exchange, Tom Aspinall took Volkov to the canvas and rained down heavy elbows on the downed fighter.

Explosive ground and pound forced Volkov into a submission attempt but he lost it and Volkov was able to get back to his feet. It didn’t rake long for Volkov to get taken down again and Aspinall secured the submission on his second attempt.

“I’m born for this,” Aspinall said in his post-fight interview. “The secret is self-belief.”

After the win he called out Tai Tuivasa, “In England, we drink beer,” he said hinting at Tuivasa’s famous shoeys.

Volkov was coming off a decision win over Marcin Tybura at UFC 267 and was looking to start a new win streak with a victory over Aspinall.

Aspinall was looking to win big at home and keep his unbeaten UFC streak alive with a win over Volkov in front of his hometown crowd.

This was the first event held abroad outside of Fight Island since the pandemic began and happened nearly 2 years to the day that UFC London 2020 was canceled.

