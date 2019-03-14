UFC London: Till vs Masvidal media day face-offs

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Following the UFC on ESPN+ 5 media day, the main card fighters faced off with their opponents. Welterweights Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal headline Saturday’s fight card at The O2 Arena in London, England.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 16 for full UFC on ESPN+ 5: Till vs. Masvidal live results. Welterweight contenders Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal top the card, which starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT from London, England.