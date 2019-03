UFC London: Till vs. Masvidal ceremonial weigh-in video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Till vs Masvidal Ceremonial Weigh-in streaming live on Friday, March 15th at 2 p.m. ET from London, England. Welterweights Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal headline Saturday’s fight card at The O2 Arena.

TRENDING > New UFC champ Kamaru Usman updates condition following surgery