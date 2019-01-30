UFC London Press Conference Video: Darren Till and Leon Roberts Mix It Up

(Video courtesy of BT Sport | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Though the event itself is still more than a month off, the UFC held a press conference on Wednesday to mark its return to London, where welterweight contenders Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal square off in the main event.

Till and Masvidal are both brash fighters that want to “respectfully” take each other’s heads off in the fight, but it was Till and co-main event fighter Leon Roberts that mixed it up at the UFC London Kickoff Press Conference.

Roberts has been angling for a fight with either Till or Masvidal and hasn’t taken kindly to be rebuffed by both, so he took aim at them at the press conference where Till was more than happy to engage. Masvidal, however, just wanted to know how to get on the wi-fi network.

Roberts is scheduled to face Gunnar Nelson in the UFC London co-main event on March 16 at the O2 Arena.