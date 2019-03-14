UFC London open workout highlights

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out the recap from the open workout in London on Wednesday featuring headliners Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal. The two welterweights headline Saturday’s fight card at The O2 Arena in London.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 16 for full UFC on ESPN+ 5: Till vs. Masvidal live results. Welterweight contenders Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal top the card, which starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT from London, England.