UFC London Odds: Can Jorge Masvidal overcome Darren Till and the odds?

Top welterweights Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal go head to head in the UFC on ESPN+ 5 main event on Saturday in London, England. Their task; to determine who continues the climb up the ranks to a title shot, and who starts to fade away.

Till (17-1-1) suffered the first defeat of his career in his last outing, a failed attempt to take the UFC welterweight belt from Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 last September.

Though he has struggled on the scale at times and was contemplating a move to the middleweight division just a few months ago, Till has rededicated himself to welterweight and veteran scrapper Masvidal is a tough test for him to determine whether or not he can continue on in the division.

Masvidal (32-13) has long harassed the top fighters in the division, but has found it difficult to break into a title fight. Though he’s coming off of back-to-back losses to Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson, Masvidal has sat out for more than a year, mostly because he has had a difficult time finding an opponent willing to step into the Octagon with him.

Oddsmakers are banking on Till, the home country favorite, as the Englishman headlines his second UFC fight card on home soil. MMAWeekly.com odds partner MyBookie has Till favored at -265 with Masvidal sitting at +1225.

That means a $265 wager on Till would produce winnings of $100 should he win the fight. If Masvidal overcomes the odds, a $100 wager on him would account for a $225 prize.

The UFC on ESPN+ 5 co-main event is much closer on the board with Till’s fellow Brit Leon Edwards a -120 favorite over Icelander Gunnar Nelson, who is set at +100.

UFC on ESPN+ 5: Till vs. Masvidal Betting Lines

(as of March 14, 2018, courtesy of MyBookie)

Darren Till: -265 vs. Jorge Masvidal: +225

Leon Edwards: -120 vs. Gunnar Nelson: +100

