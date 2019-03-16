UFC London loses bout hours before it starts

Just hours before UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 5 was scheduled to begin, one of the preliminary card’s premier bouts was nixed.

Englishman Tom Breese was looking forward to a home country bout with fellow rising middleweight star Ian Heinisch, but medical issues forced the bout from the card the day the fight was scheduled to take place.

Heinisch revealed the news via his Instagram account. It was confirmed a short time later by UFC officials.

“Due to medical reasons, middleweight Tom Breese has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled bought against Ian Heinisch. # UFCLondon: TILL vs. MASVIDAL will continue with 12 bouts, the first bout starting at 1:15pm/10:15am ETPT,” UFC officials posted on Twitter.

Though he was obviously disappointed, Heinisch was gracious in addressing Breese via his Instagram post announcing the bout’s cancellation.

“I was 100% physically and mentally ready for tonight I worked so hard for this fight. My coaches, manager, teammates, family and sponsors came out to support me through this whole process. Unfortunately my opponent is going through some health issues right now and he pulled out of the fight,” wrote Heinisch.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor issues statement of support for Tony Ferguson

“Even though I am so heartbroken and so angry at him. I know God has a bigger plan and I pray he is okay. Thank you to all my family, friends, sponsors, manager, teammates and coaches I love you all and I am sorry I won’t be able to put a show on tonight! Thank you to Mick Maynard (UFC matchmaker) and the UFC for the opportunity. I’ll be back soon and more ready than ever!”