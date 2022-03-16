HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 16, 2022
UFC London live results begin at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Saturday, March 19, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the O2 Arena in London, England. Click on the fight below in the UFC London live results section. Then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The headliner features a key heavyweight contenders showdown between Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall.

Schedule for UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall start times

  • UFC London main card start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+
  • UFC London prelims start time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

UFC London live results

The UFC London results and live stats load here on fight day.

UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall takes place on Saturday, March 19, at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Currently ranked No. 6 in the UFXC heavyweight division, Alexander Volkov has consistently been on the cusp of a title shot, but keeps falling one victory short. Tom Aspinall charged up the rankings, where he currently sits at No. 11. An impressive win over Aspinall keeps Volkov on the edge of a championship bout, but if Aspinall steals the day, he could find himself in the Top 10, edging ever closer to current champion Francis Ngannou.

The UFC London co-main event features what promises to be a blistering bout between No. 7 ranked featherweight Arnold Allen and No. 8 ranked Dan Hooker.

UFC London Live Results & Fight Card

UFC London live results: Alexander Volkov vs Tom Aspinall
UFC London Results – Main Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Main Event – Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall
  • Co-Main Event – Featherweight: Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker
  • Lightweight: Paddy Pimblett vs. Kazula Vargas
  • Welterweight: Gunnar Nelson vs. Takashi Sato
  • Women’s Flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina
  • Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Ilia Topuria

UFC London Results – Preliminary Card (1 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Featherweight: Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani
  • Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich
  • Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Paul Craig
  • Bantamweight: Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev
  • Women’s Strawweight: Cory McKenna vs. Elise Reed
  • Bantamweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Vince Morales
  • Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Cody Durden

