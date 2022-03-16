UFC London Live Results: Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall

UFC London live results begin at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Saturday, March 19, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the O2 Arena in London, England. Click on the fight below in the UFC London live results section. Then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The headliner features a key heavyweight contenders showdown between Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall.

Schedule for UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall start times

UFC London main card start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC London prelims start time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC London live results

UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall takes place on Saturday, March 19, at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Currently ranked No. 6 in the UFXC heavyweight division, Alexander Volkov has consistently been on the cusp of a title shot, but keeps falling one victory short. Tom Aspinall charged up the rankings, where he currently sits at No. 11. An impressive win over Aspinall keeps Volkov on the edge of a championship bout, but if Aspinall steals the day, he could find himself in the Top 10, edging ever closer to current champion Francis Ngannou.

The UFC London co-main event features what promises to be a blistering bout between No. 7 ranked featherweight Arnold Allen and No. 8 ranked Dan Hooker.

UFC London Live Results & Fight Card

UFC London live results: Alexander Volkov vs Tom Aspinall

UFC London Results – Main Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event – Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall

Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall Co-Main Event – Featherweight: Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker

Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker Lightweight: Paddy Pimblett vs. Kazula Vargas

Welterweight: Gunnar Nelson vs. Takashi Sato

Women’s Flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina

Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Ilia Topuria

UFC London Results – Preliminary Card (1 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Featherweight: Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Paul Craig

Bantamweight: Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev

Women’s Strawweight: Cory McKenna vs. Elise Reed

Bantamweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Vince Morales

Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Cody Durden

