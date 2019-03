UFC London Fight Highlights: Jorge Masvidal stops Darren Till dead in his tracks

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Look back at the highlights from every fight at UFC Fight Night: Till vs. Masvidal from the O2 Arena in London.

Jorge Masvidal capped the night by quieting the London crowd that was staunchly behind countryman Darren Till. Masvidal laid the Englishman out cold with a walk-off knockout in the UFC London main event.