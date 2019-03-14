HOT OFF THE WIRE
Leon Edwards vs Donald Cerrone UFC Singapore Highlights

featuredLeon Edwards not impressed by Ben Askren, calls next for winner of Till vs. Masvidal

featuredDominick Reyes: ‘I want to be the guy that dethrones Jon Jones’

featuredConor McGregor releases first statement following arrest in Miami

featuredConor McGregor arrested in Miami on robbery, criminal mischief charges

UFC London: Darren Till vs. Jorge Masvidal Preview Video

March 14, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC on ESPN+ 5: Till vs. Masvidal features a pivotal welterweight bout between England’s own Darren Till and fellow contender Jorge Masvidal. Though they are both coming off of losses, they remain two of the more exciting fighters in the division and promise fireworks in London.

Till is looking to get back on track after failing to take the welterweight title from Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 last year. After contemplating a move to middleweight, Till decided to remain at 170 pounds, where he know sees a potential quick return to title contention after Kamaru Usman took the belt from Woodley at UFC 235 earlier this month.

At one time rocketing toward a title shot of his own, Masvidal has found himself on the sidelines since late 2017, largely because he has had difficulty finding an opponent. Though he lost back-to-back bouts to Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson before his lengthy break, Masvidal remains one of the more explosive fighters in the Octagon and a difficult obstacle for anyone.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor phone stomping video revealed

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 16 for full UFC on ESPN+ 5: Till vs. Masvidal live results. Welterweight contenders Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal top the card, which starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT from London, England.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA