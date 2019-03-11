UFC London: Darren Till vs Jorge Masvidal – Inside the Octagon preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

Dan Hardy and John Gooden break down the welterweight main event matchup between Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal set to go down at Fight Night London on March 16.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 16 for full UFC on ESPN+ 5: Till vs. Masvidal live results. Welterweight contenders Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal top the card, which starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT from London, England.