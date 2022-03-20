UFC London bonuses: Every fighter with a finish gets a bonus

You get a bonus! You get a bonus! You get a bonus! That was the feeling when UFC president Dana White declared that every fighter that got a finish on Saturday received one of the UFC London bonuses.

UFC London marked the fight promotion’s return to London for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic started. In fact, a fight card set to feature former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards was the first UFC event nixed because of the pandemic. Saturday’s return at O2 Arena featured a pivotal heavyweight bout between Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov.

Aspinall led the charge on the UFC London bonuses with his first-round submission of Volkov. Several other British fighters were also among the finishers that earned bonuses in London.

Arnold Allen scored a TKO stoppage of Dan Hooker, Paddy Pimblett submitted Kazula Vargas, Molly McCann landed a Knockout of the Year candidate with a spinning elbow knockout, Paul Craig submitted Nikita Krylov, and Muhammad Mokaev, who is not British but fights out of Manchester, finished Cody Durden with a guillotine choke.

There were three fighters that are not British and not U.K. citizens that also scored finishes with each earning a $50,000 bonus. Those fighters are Ilia Topuria, who knocked out Jai Herbert; Sergei Pavlovich, who TKO’d Shamil Abdurakhimov, and Makwan Amirkhani who submitted Mike Grundy.

Each of the UFC London fight finishers was awarded a $50,000 performance bonus.

UFC London bonuses