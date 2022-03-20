HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC London performance bonuses

featuredUFC London bonuses: Every fighter with a finish gets a bonus

UFC London Results: Tom Aspinall submits Alexander Volkov at UFC London

featuredUFC London results: Tom Aspinall subs Alexander Volkov, calls out Tai Tuivasa

UFC London live results: Alexander Volkov vs Tom Aspinall

featuredUFC London Live Results: Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall

featuredColby Covington predicts a ‘Guinness World Record’ submission of Dustin Poirier

UFC London bonuses: Every fighter with a finish gets a bonus

March 19, 2022
NoNo Comments

You get a bonus! You get a bonus! You get a bonus! That was the feeling when UFC president Dana White declared that every fighter that got a finish on Saturday received one of the UFC London bonuses.

UFC London marked the fight promotion’s return to London for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic started. In fact, a fight card set to feature former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards was the first UFC event nixed because of the pandemic. Saturday’s return at O2 Arena featured a pivotal heavyweight bout between Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov.

Aspinall led the charge on the UFC London bonuses with his first-round submission of Volkov. Several other British fighters were also among the finishers that earned bonuses in London.

Arnold Allen scored a TKO stoppage of Dan Hooker, Paddy Pimblett submitted Kazula Vargas, Molly McCann landed a Knockout of the Year candidate with a spinning elbow knockout, Paul Craig submitted Nikita Krylov, and Muhammad Mokaev, who is not British but fights out of Manchester, finished Cody Durden with a guillotine choke.

There were three fighters that are not British and not U.K. citizens that also scored finishes with each earning a $50,000 bonus. Those fighters are Ilia Topuria, who knocked out Jai Herbert; Sergei Pavlovich, who TKO’d Shamil Abdurakhimov, and Makwan Amirkhani who submitted Mike Grundy.

Each of the UFC London fight finishers was awarded a $50,000 performance bonus.

UFC London results: Tom Aspinall subs Alexander Volkov, calls out Tai Tuivasa

UFC London bonuses

  • Performance of the Night: Tom Aspinall
  • Performance of the Night: Arnold Allen
  • Performance of the Night: Paddy Pimblett
  • Performance of the Night: Molly McCann
  • Performance of the Night: Ilia Topuria
  • Performance of the Night: Makwan Amirkhani
  • Performance of the Night: Sergei Pavlovich
  • Performance of the Night: Paul Craig
  • Performance of the Night: Muhammad Mokaev

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 272: Colby Covington dominates Jorge Masvidal in grudge match

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA