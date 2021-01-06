UFC lightweight title picture clearing as Justin Gaethje vs. Charles Oliveira targeted

A fight between UFC lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira is being targeted to help clear up the title picture.

UFC president Dana White, in an ESPN+ question and answer session with fans, said that Gaethje vs. Oliveira could be the next bout for the two contenders.

Gaethje (22-3) is fresh off of a loss to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 in October. He had been on a four-fight winning streak before losing his bid for the belt, but still remains the No. 1 contender in the division.

Oliveira (30-8, 1 NC) is on an incredible streak, having won his eight most recent bouts. His most recent bout was the most notable, as Oliveira dominated Tony Ferguson at UFC 256.

With Khabib’s future in limbo, as he announced his retirement following UFC 254, a bout between Gaethje and Oliveira could help bring a potential successor into focus. If Khabib decides to fight again, it could also whittle down his potential opponents.

Other pivotal lightweight bouts are already on order, as UFC 257 features Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor in a main event rematch, as well as former Bellator champion squaring off with No. 6 ranked Dan Hooker.

TRENDING > Michael Chandler finally books first UFC bout on ‘the biggest stage’ possible