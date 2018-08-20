UFC Lightweight Desmond Green Involved in Fatal Five-Car Crash

UFC lightweight Desmond Green was involved in a five-car crash in Florida over the weekend that resulted in two deaths.

Green apparently lost control of his Dodge Durango just before 6:15 a.m. local time on Saturday on Interstate 75 in Davie, Fla., according to Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Alvaro Feola. His SUV veered into the path of a tractor-trailer, which caused a chain reaction that included three additional vehicles.

Emelina Morfa, 67, and Emma Suarez Hernandez, 76, were killed in the crash, while Mily Vita-Vega, 64, was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital in Hollywood, Fla.

Green and the driver of another vehicle suffered minor injuries.

According to reports, Feola said the Florida Highway Patrol was still investigating why Green lost control of the SUV.

Green last fought at UFC Fight Night 131 on June 1 in Utica, N.Y., winning a unanimous decision over Gleison Tibau. He is currently expected to face Mairbek Taisumov at on Sept. 15 at UFC Fight Night 136 in Moscow, but it is currently unclear how the accident over the weekend might affect his upcoming bout.

(Video courtesy of WPLG Local 10 | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)