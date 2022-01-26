UFC legend Don Frye punched a fan at UFC 270 | Video

UFC Hall of Fame inductee Don Frye was involved in an altercation in the crowd during UFC 270 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., and it was caught on camera.

Frye was approached by a fan and the two exchanged words before the 56-year old Frye punched the man. TMZ Sports posted a video of the incident filmed by a spectator in a attendance for the UFC pay-per-view event.

Frye won the UFC 8 Tournament in 1996 and the Ultimate Ultimate 2 in the same year. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s Pioneer Wing in 2016.

Dana White predicts date that Conor McGregor will make his return | Video

(Video Courtesy of TMZSports)