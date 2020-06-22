UFC launches Fight Island with bold new promo: ‘Instead of panicking, we’re actually getting out there’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 22, 2020
The UFC is about to embark on a one-month residency in Abu Dhabi to kick off events at UFC Fight Island, which is located on Yas Island. The promotion is launching the move with a bold promotional video that notes how the rest of the professional sports world sat idle, while UFC president Dana White kept pushing forward to figure out how to safely run events during coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

UFC Fight Island kicks off on July 11 with UFC 251, which features three championship bouts. That event kicks off a span of four events over the course of 15 days.

UFC Fight Island’s July 2020 Schedule

  • UFC 251: Usman vs. Burns – Saturday, July 11
  • UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige – Wednesday, July 15
  • UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez – Saturday, July 18
  • UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till – Saturday, July 25

