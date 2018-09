UFC KO of the Week: Watch Thiago Santos Finish Jack Marshman

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Thiago Santos‘ highlight-reel finish Jack Marshman during their Fight Night bout in 2017. Santos earned a Performance of the Night bonus for the win. Don’t miss Santos in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo on Saturday, live on FS1.

TRENDING > Eryk Anders Likes Last-Minute Call for UFC Sao Paulo