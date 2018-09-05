KO of the Week: Tyron Woodley Wrecks Jay Hieron in UFC Debut

Take a look back at Tyron Woodley‘s UFC debut against Jay Hieron back in 2013 before he puts his welterweight title on the line against Darren Till at UFC 228 this weekend.

Woodley entered the bout coming off the first loss of his career. He rebounded in spectacular fashion by taking our Hieron in just 36 seconds. On Saturday, Woodley puts his belt on the line for the fourth time with hopes of extending his reign over the 170-pound division.

