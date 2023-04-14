UFC Kansas City Weigh-in Results: One fighter misses weight

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC on ESPN: Holloway vs. Allen fight card officially weighed in on Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.
The event, which takes place at T-Mobile Center, is headlined by a featherweight bout between former champion Max Holloway and Arnold Allen. Holloway (23-7) enters the match coming off a loss to champion Alexander Volkanovski. Allen (19-1) is riding a 12-fight winning streak that began in 2014. Both men weighed in at 146 pounds.
UFC Kansas City Official Weigh-in Results
Main card
- Max Holloway (146) vs. Arnold Allen (146)
- Edson Barboza (146) vs. Billy Quarantillo (146)
- Dustin Jacoby (206) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (205)
- Ion Cutelaba (206) vs. Tanner Boser (203)
- Pedro Munhoz (136) vs. Chris Gutierrez (136)
- Clay Guida (154.5) vs. Rafa Garcia (155)
Preliminary card
- Bill Algeo (146) vs. TJ Brown (146)
- Brandon Royval (126) vs. Matheus Nicolau (126)
- Zak Cummings (206) vs. Ed Herman (206)
- Gillian Robertson (116) vs. Piera Rodriguez (116)
- Lando Vannata (156) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (156)
- Bruna Brasil (116) vs. Denise Gomes (115)
- Aaron Phillips (136) vs. Gaston Bolanos (136)
- Joselyne Edwards (136.5)* vs. Lucie Pudilova (136)
*missed weight