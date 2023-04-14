UFC Kansas City Weigh-in Results: One fighter misses weight

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC on ESPN: Holloway vs. Allen fight card officially weighed in on Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.

The event, which takes place at T-Mobile Center, is headlined by a featherweight bout between former champion Max Holloway and Arnold Allen. Holloway (23-7) enters the match coming off a loss to champion Alexander Volkanovski. Allen (19-1) is riding a 12-fight winning streak that began in 2014. Both men weighed in at 146 pounds.

UFC Kansas City Official Weigh-in Results

Main card

Max Holloway (146) vs. Arnold Allen (146)

Edson Barboza (146) vs. Billy Quarantillo (146)

Dustin Jacoby (206) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (205)

Ion Cutelaba (206) vs. Tanner Boser (203)

Pedro Munhoz (136) vs. Chris Gutierrez (136)

Clay Guida (154.5) vs. Rafa Garcia (155)

Preliminary card

Bill Algeo (146) vs. TJ Brown (146)

Brandon Royval (126) vs. Matheus Nicolau (126)

Zak Cummings (206) vs. Ed Herman (206)

Gillian Robertson (116) vs. Piera Rodriguez (116)

Lando Vannata (156) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (156)

Bruna Brasil (116) vs. Denise Gomes (115)

Aaron Phillips (136) vs. Gaston Bolanos (136)

Joselyne Edwards (136.5)* vs. Lucie Pudilova (136)

*missed weight