HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC Kansas City Weigh-in Results: One fighter misses weight

Jamahal Hill

featuredJamahal Hill welcomes Alex Pereira to light heavyweight division, Pereira responds

Julianna Peña slugs it out with Amanda Nunes at UFC 277

featuredJulianna Peña says UFC forcing Amanda Nunes to fight her

Alex Pereira YouTube

featuredIt’s Official. Alex Pereira announces move to light heavyweight

UFC Kansas City Weigh-in Results: One fighter misses weight

April 14, 2023
NoNo Comments

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC on ESPN: Holloway vs. Allen fight card officially weighed in on Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.

The event, which takes place at T-Mobile Center, is headlined by a featherweight bout between former champion Max Holloway and Arnold Allen. Holloway (23-7) enters the match coming off a loss to champion Alexander Volkanovski. Allen (19-1) is riding a 12-fight winning streak that began in 2014. Both men weighed in at 146 pounds.

UFC Kansas City Official Weigh-in Results

Main card

  • Max Holloway (146) vs. Arnold Allen (146)
  • Edson Barboza (146) vs. Billy Quarantillo (146)
  • Dustin Jacoby (206) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (205)
  • Ion Cutelaba (206) vs. Tanner Boser (203)
  • Pedro Munhoz (136) vs. Chris Gutierrez (136)
  • Clay Guida (154.5) vs. Rafa Garcia (155)

Preliminary card

  • Bill Algeo (146) vs. TJ Brown (146)
  • Brandon Royval (126) vs. Matheus Nicolau (126)
  • Zak Cummings (206) vs. Ed Herman (206)
  • Gillian Robertson (116) vs. Piera Rodriguez (116)
  • Lando Vannata (156) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (156)
  • Bruna Brasil (116) vs. Denise Gomes (115)
  • Aaron Phillips (136) vs. Gaston Bolanos (136)
  • Joselyne Edwards (136.5)* vs. Lucie Pudilova (136)

*missed weight

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker