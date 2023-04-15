UFC Kansas City Live Results: Holloway vs. Allen

UFC Kansas City results begin at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 15, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Click on the fight below in the UFC Kansas City Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC Kansas City results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The fight card is headlined by a featherweight bout between former champion Max Holloway and Arnold Allen. Holloway (23-7) enters the match coming off a loss to champion Alexander Volkanovski. Allen (19-1) is riding a 12-fight winning streak that began in 2014.

How to Watch UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs. Allen

Main card begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Preliminary card begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs. Allen Official Results

Main card

Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo

Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Ion Cutelaba vs. Tanner Boser

Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez

Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia

Preliminary card