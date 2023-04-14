UFC Kansas City Ceremonial Weigh-In Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

Max Holloway

Leon Edwards

April 14, 2023
The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC on ESPN: Holloway vs. Allen fight card participated in the ceremonial weigh-in for the fans in Kansas City on Friday.

The event, which takes place at T-Mobile Center, is headlined by a featherweight bout between former champion Max Holloway and Arnold Allen. Holloway (23-7) enters the match coming off a loss to champion Alexander Volkanovski. Allen (19-1) is riding a 12-fight winning streak that began in 2014. Both men weighed in at 146 pounds.

