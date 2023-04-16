UFC Kansas City Bonuses: Preliminary Card Fighters Cash In

Following Saturday’s UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs. Allen fight card, UFC officials announced the recipients of the performance-based bonuses.

Fight Of The Night: Bill Algeo vs TJ Brown

Off the rip it was evident that featherweights Bill Algeo and TJ Brown were going to put on a banger for KCMO fight fans.

Round one was a strong one for one of Arkansas’ finest, as “Downtown” TJ Brown had his foot on the gas for all five minutes. He had success, peppering Algeo and keeping everyone on the edge of their seat. In the second round Algeo turned the tide quickly, thanks to a short elbow that dropped Brown.

Algeo pounced on the opportunity, as “El Senior Perfecto” went to the canvas and sunk in the rear naked choke. It was a great win and one heck of an Octagon interview for Algeo.

Performance Of The Night Bonuses

Performance Of The Night: Edson Barboza

Edson Barboza hasn’t fallen off one bit.

The longtime lightweight and featherweight contender continued to showcase why he’s one of the most popular fighters in the sport at UFC Kansas City. Tasked with dispatching a rising and game Billy Quarantillo, Barboza delivered a classic Edson Barboza performance.

Retreating around the outside of the Octagon about halfway through the first round, Barboza countered a “Billy Q” strike with a lighting quick knee that put Quarantillo out cold. It was epic.

It was Barboza’s sixth finish by kick or knee, that’s second most in UFC history only trailing Donald Cerrone (7).

Performance Of The Night: Brandon Royval

What a return to action for flyweight Brandon Royval.

Royval, who is usually pure chaos the second he steps in the Octagon, took a more measured approach versus Matheus Nicolau at UFC Kansas City. And it paid off big time.

Early in the first round Royval hit Nicolau with a step in knee that dropped the Brazilian contender. Royval followed up with some ground and pound elbows that put an end to his work night early. It was the perfect statement for Royval as he continues to show why he could be the next flyweight to fight for the title.

Performance Of The Night: Gillian Robertson

The move to strawweight paid immediate dividends for Gillian Robertson.

“The Savage” dominated Piera Rodriguez from start-to-finish, securing a second round armbar submission. There was some question whether or not Rodriguez tapped, but the writing was on the wall and Robertson left Missouri as the only fighter to ever hand Rodriguez a loss.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen Attendance, Records and Gate

Attendance: 16,234

Gross Total Revenue: $2,180,096.00 [Announced Live Gate]