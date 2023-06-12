UFC champ Jon Jones willing to box Tyson Fury

UFC champ Jon Jones and company president Dana White are putting the pressure on boxer Tyson Fury. Jones is now saying that he wants White to make a fight between the two champions happen. He says he’s even willing to box the boxer.

Jones, Fury, and White have all been jabbering about a potential fight to determine the definitive baddest man on the planet ever since UFC commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan sparked the debate. Rogan pontificated on his podcast that Jones would decimate Fury in a one-on-one battle. That’s all it took.

Of course, each man holds a tremendous advantage under the rules of his chosen sport, so it’s unlikely that it will happen either as a boxing match or as a mixed martial arts bout. But, Jones recently indicated that he would be willing to box the undefeated pugilist.

What Jon Jones is saying about a Tyson Fury boxing match

“I would love it if Dana could make that fight happen,” Jones said Saturday during a red carpet event at Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar in Las Vegas, according to MMAFighting. “That’s one thing about the UFC, we always give the fans what they want to see.

“Tyson Fury is just such a magnificent opponent, and it would be awesome to make that fight happen. I’m up for it, and I’d even be willing to box him. Let’s see what happens.”

Whether or not that means that Jones would be willing to fight Fury even if it were only a boxing match remains to be seen. More likely, they would have to agree to back-to-back bouts with one being under boxing rules and the other under MMA rules. But we’re still a long way off from either of those scenarios actually happening.

UFC 289 highlights video: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana

Dana White to Tyson Fury: ‘Let’s do it’