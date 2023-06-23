UFC Jacksonville Weigh-In Results: Three fighters miss weight

The 28 fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC Jacksonville fight card will officially weigh in on Friday in Florida.

The event his headlined by a bout between exciting featherweights fifth-ranked Josh Emmett and ninth-ranked Ilia Topuria. In the co-main event, women’s strawweights Amanda Ribas faces Maycee Barber.

Three fighters missed weight during Friday’s weigh-in. Kleydson Rodrigues missed weight they three pounds for his flyweight match against Tatsuro Taira. Loik Radzhabov came in 1.25 pounds heavy for his lightweight bout against Mateusz Rebecki and Kleydson Rodrigues was a single pound heavy for his flyweight match against Tatsuro Taira. Rodriques will try to shed the extra weight with the allowed hour.

The event takes place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

UFC Jacksonville fight card

Main card

Josh Emmett (145.5) vs. Ilia Topuria (146)

Amanda Ribas (125) vs. Maycee Barber (126)

Austen Lane (245.5) vs. Justin Tafa (266)

David Onama (146) vs. Gabriel Santos (145)

Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Bruno Silva (186)

Preliminary card

Neil Magny (1710 vs. Philip Rowe (171)

Randy Brown (171) vs. Wellington Turman (171)

Mateusz Rebecki (155.5) vs. Loik Radzhabov (157.25)*

Tabatha Ricci (114) vs. Gillian Robertson (116)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov (125.5) vs. Joshua Van (125.25)

Trevor Peek (156) vs. Jose Mariscal (154)

Jamall Emmers (147)* vs. Jack Jenkins (145.5)

Tatsuro Taira (126) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (129)*

Cody Brundage (186) vs. Sedriques Dumas (185)

*missed weight