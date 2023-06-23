HOT OFF THE WIRE
Josh Emmett, UFC Jacksonville Weigh-In

featuredUFC Jacksonville Weigh-In Results: Three fighters miss weight

Dana White on Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg

featuredDana White insists Musk vs. Zuckerberg is real: ‘Biggest fight ever!’

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

featuredMichael Chandler doubts Conor McGregor, as USADA knocks

After TUF Episode 4

featuredAfter TUF: Episode 4 Recap

UFC Jacksonville Weigh-In Results: Three fighters miss weight

June 23, 2023
NoNo Comments

The 28 fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC Jacksonville fight card will officially weigh in on Friday in Florida.

The event his headlined by a bout between exciting featherweights fifth-ranked Josh Emmett and ninth-ranked Ilia Topuria. In the co-main event, women’s strawweights Amanda Ribas faces Maycee Barber.

Three fighters missed weight during Friday’s weigh-in. Kleydson Rodrigues missed weight they three pounds for his flyweight match against Tatsuro Taira. Loik Radzhabov came in 1.25 pounds heavy for his lightweight bout against Mateusz Rebecki and Kleydson Rodrigues was a single pound heavy for his flyweight match against Tatsuro Taira. Rodriques will try to shed the extra weight with the allowed hour.

The event takes place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

UFC Jacksonville fight card

Main card

  • Josh Emmett (145.5) vs. Ilia Topuria (146)
  • Amanda Ribas (125) vs. Maycee Barber (126)
  • Austen Lane (245.5) vs. Justin Tafa (266)
  • David Onama (146) vs. Gabriel Santos (145)
  • Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Bruno Silva (186)

Preliminary card

  • Neil Magny (1710 vs. Philip Rowe (171)
  • Randy Brown (171) vs. Wellington Turman (171)
  • Mateusz Rebecki (155.5) vs. Loik Radzhabov (157.25)*
  • Tabatha Ricci (114) vs. Gillian Robertson (116)
  • Zhalgas Zhumagulov (125.5) vs. Joshua Van (125.25)
  • Trevor Peek (156) vs. Jose Mariscal (154)
  • Jamall Emmers (147)* vs. Jack Jenkins (145.5)
  • Tatsuro Taira (126) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (129)*
  • Cody Brundage (186) vs. Sedriques Dumas (185)

*missed weight

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker