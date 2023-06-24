UFC Jacksonville Live Results – Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

UFC Jacksonville live results begin at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 24, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 75 Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC Vegas 75 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The event is headlined by fifth-ranked featherweight Josh Emmett and ninth-ranked Ilia Topuria. Undefeated Topuria hopes to keep his unbeaten streak in tact while Emmett is coming off a loss in his last outing.

How to Watch UFC Vegas Jacksonville: Emmett vs. Topuria

Main card begins at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN

Preliminary card beings at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN2

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

UFC Jacksonville Live Results

UFC Jacksonville Results

UFC Jacksonville Live Results

Main card

Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber

Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa

David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos

Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva

Preliminary card