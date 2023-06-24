UFC Jacksonville Live Results – Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

UFC Jacksonville live results begin at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 24, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 75 Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC Vegas 75 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.
The event is headlined by fifth-ranked featherweight Josh Emmett and ninth-ranked Ilia Topuria. Undefeated Topuria hopes to keep his unbeaten streak in tact while Emmett is coming off a loss in his last outing.
How to Watch UFC Vegas Jacksonville: Emmett vs. Topuria
- Main card begins at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN
- Preliminary card beings at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN2
NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.
UFC Jacksonville Live Results
UFC Jacksonville Results
Main card
- Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria
- Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber
- Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa
- David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos
- Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva
Preliminary card
- Neil Magny vs. Philip Rowe
- Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman
- Mateusz Rebecki def. Loik Radzhabov by TKO (strikes) at 2:36, R2
- Tabatha Ricci def. Gillian Robertson by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
- Joshua Van def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jose Mariscal def. Trevor Peek by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Jack Jenkins def. Jamall Emmers by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)
- Sedriques Dumas def. Cody Brundage by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)