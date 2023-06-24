HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Jacksonville Live Results

featuredUFC Jacksonville Live Results – Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Jon Jones

featuredJon Jones offers to help Zuckerberg train for potential fight with Musk: ‘I am Team Zuck’

featuredPFL 6: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Anthony Romero live results

Rose Namajunas - UFC 223 exclusive MMAWeekly.com interview

featuredRose Namajunas moves to flyweight for UFC Paris fight

UFC Jacksonville Live Results – Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

June 24, 2023
NoNo Comments

UFC Jacksonville live results begin at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 24, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 75 Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC Vegas 75 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The event is headlined by fifth-ranked featherweight Josh Emmett and ninth-ranked Ilia Topuria. Undefeated Topuria hopes to keep his unbeaten streak in tact while Emmett is coming off a loss in his last outing.

How to Watch UFC Vegas Jacksonville: Emmett vs. Topuria

  • Main card begins at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN
  • Preliminary card beings at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN2

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

UFC Jacksonville Live Results

UFC Jacksonville Results

UFC Jacksonville Live Results
UFC Jacksonville Live Results

Main card

  • Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria
  • Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber
  • Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa
  • David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos
  • Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva

Preliminary card

  • Neil Magny vs. Philip Rowe
  • Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman
  • Mateusz Rebecki def. Loik Radzhabov by TKO (strikes) at 2:36, R2
  • Tabatha Ricci def. Gillian Robertson by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Joshua Van def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Jose Mariscal def. Trevor Peek by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Jack Jenkins def. Jamall Emmers by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Sedriques Dumas def. Cody Brundage by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker