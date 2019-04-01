UFC heavyweight Ruslan Magomedov receives lifetime ban from USADA

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ruslan Magomedov

April 1, 2019
Heavyweight competitor Ruslan Magomedov has received a lifetime ban from USADA after multiple violations of the UFC’s anti-doping policy.

On Monday, USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) revealed that Magomedov had recently received his second and third violations of the anti-doping policy resulting in his lifetime suspension.

Magomedov had initially been suspended two years for his first violation after testing positive for Ostarine in an out of competition test administered on Sept. 7, 2016. His suspension ran through September 2018.

Now the Russian fighter has received a lifetime ban from the sport after a second and third violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy.

“Magomedov, 32, received a second violation after he tested positive for methyltestosterone metabolite 17α-methyl-5β-androstan-3α, 17β-diol, as well as stanozolol metabolites 3’-hydroxystanozolol-O-glucuronide, 16β-hydroxystanozolol-O-glucuronide, and stanozolol-N-glucuronide, as the result of an out-of-competition urine sample he provided on October 10, 2018,” USADA officials said in a statement. “Methyltestosterone and stanozolol are non-Specified Substances in the class of Anabolic Agents and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

“The athlete’s third violation resulted from his refusal to complete the sample collection process as requested by a doping control officer during an out-of-competition test on February 5, 2019. Refusing or failing to submit to sample collection, without compelling justification, is a doping violation under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy. Magomedov’s lifetime period of ineligibility began on November 5, 2018, the date his provisional suspension was imposed.”

Magomedov now has the distinction of becoming the first fighter in UFC history to receive a lifetime ban from USADA since launching the anti-doping program.

Magomedov competed in the UFC three times amassing a 3-0 record overall before his multitude of problems with USADA.

Now he has been permanently banned from competition by USADA due to three separate violations of the UFC’s anti-doping policy.

