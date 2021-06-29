UFC Heavyweight Division Rundown | Video

There’s been a lot of developments in the UFC heavyweight division since Francis Ngannou won the title at UFC 260 in March by knocking out former champion Stipe Miocic.

No. 3 ranked heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane defeated no. 5 ranked Alexander Volkov in the UFC Vegas 30 main event this past Saturday. An interim heavyweight championship will be on the line in the UFC 265 main event on Aug. 7 between Gane and no. 2 ranked Derrick Lewis.

Take a look at the top five ranked heavyweights in the UFC starting with the champion.

