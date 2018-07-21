UFC Hamburg Weigh-in Results & Video: Shogun Rua and Anthony Smith On Point for Main Event

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Hamburg, Germany, for the first time in two years for UFC Fight Night 134: Shogun vs. Smith.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua squares off with late-replacement Anthony Smith in the main event after both men were on point at Saturday’s official UFC Fight Night 134 weigh-in. Shogun stepped on the scale at 206 pounds, while Smith weighed 204 pounds.

Shogun had been slated to fight Volkan Oezdemir in a battle that would have made a strong case for the winner to get a title shot. Oezdemir, however, was pulled from the bout for a match-up with returning top 205-pound contender Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 227 on Aug. 4 in Los Angeles before he eventually succumbed to injury.

Though Oezdemir is the highest ranked fighter of the three, Shogun’s task doesn’t get any easier against Smith, who is fresh off of a win over Rashad Evans.

The UFC Fight Night 134 co-main event pits two more of the division’s top contenders, Glover Teixeira and Corey Anderson, against one another as the top end of the light heavyweight division could undergo a massive transformation in Germany.

Everyone on the fight card made weight.

UFC Fight Night 134: Shogun vs. Smith Weigh-in Video

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

UFC Fight Night 134: Shogun vs. Smith Weigh-in Results

Main Card (2 p.m. ET on FS1)

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (206) vs. Anthony Smith (205)

Glover Teixeira (206) vs. Corey Anderson (204)

Vitor Miranda (185) vs. Abu Azaitar (185)

Marcin Tybura (246) vs. Stefan Struve (264)

Danny Roberts (169) vs. David Zawada (171)

Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs. Marc Diakiese (155)

Prelims (12 p.m. ET on FS1)

Nick Hein (153) vs. Damir Hadzovic (155)

Emil Meek (170) vs. Bartosz Fabinski (170)

Khalid Taha (145) vs. Nad Narimani (146)

Justin Ledet (204) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (206)

Early Prelims (10:30 a.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Davey Grant (135) vs. Manny Bermudez (135)

Jeremy Kimball (204) vs. Darko Stošić (205)

Damian Stasiak (133) vs. Pingyuan Liu (136)

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night 134 Results from Hamburg, Germany. The first bout is scheduled to begin on Sunday, July 22, at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT.