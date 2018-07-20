UFC Hamburg Media Day Staredowns: Shogun Rua and Anthony Smith Come Face-to-Face

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 20, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua faces late-replacement Anthony “Lionheart” Smith on Sunday in Hamburg, Germany. The UFC Fight Night 134 headliner could determine who moves on toward title contention, and who drops down the ladder.

The co-main event features Glover Teixeira vs. Corey Anderson, another light heavyweight bout that could help shape the immediate future of the division as dual-division champion Daniel Cormier nears his planned retirement next year.

But first, the fighter on the UFC Fight Night 134 card squared off for the cameras at media day in Hamburg.

TRENDING > VIDEO: Cain Velasquez Spotted Working Out at WWE Performance Center

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night 134 Results from Hamburg, Germany. The first bout is scheduled to begin on Sunday, July 22, at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT.

               

