UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz wins election in California

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz was elected to the Huntington Beach, Calif. city council on Tuesday. Ortiz, 45, is a longtime supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump.

While the majority of the country – and perhaps the world – was focused on the U.S. Presidential Election pitting President Trump against former Vice President Joe Biden, Ortiz quietly won a seat on the Huntington Beach city council.

The winner of the nationwide presidential election still had not been determined as of Wednesday morning, but Ortiz’s election was definitive.

There were three city council seats open for election. 15 individuals were on the ballot. The top three vote getters were elected.

Ortiz received the largest number of votes of all 15 candidates for the city council seats. Ortiz received 34,901 votes or 14.3 percent of the total votes cast in Huntington Beach, according to the L.A. Times.

A UFC Hall of Fame member, Ortiz last fought in mixed martial arts when he defeated Alberto El Patron at Combate Americas 51. Ortiz left the UFC in 2012, but went on to revive his career with Bellator before signing with Combate Americas.

Ortiz’s overall mixed martial arts record stands at 21-12-1.

