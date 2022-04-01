UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar loses everything in house fire

UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar‘s Henderson, Nev. home was destroyed by fire on Monday leaving his family displaced.

TMZ Sports first reported the unfortunate news. While Bonnar lost all his possessions and his home, there were no injuries in the 2-alarm fire. “Lost everything, house is done,” Bonnar told MMA Junkie in a brief statement.

“At 2:40 pm today, we responded to a residential fire near Galleria and Cadence Vista Dr. Our crews confirmed smoke and flames were visible on the exterior of the home and established a defensive fire attack,” the Henderson Fire Department released in a statement.

“With assistance from Clark County Fire Department, we had the fire knocked down at 3:48 p.m. No transports or injuries were reported. Two adults, one child, and four dogs were displaced. Red Cross has made its services available to the residents. At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation.”

Bonnar appeared on the inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter, but was defeated by Forrest Griffin in the season finale. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2013 for the legendary bout. He last fought inside the UFC octagon in 2012 and retired after a loss to former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz under the Bellator MMA banner in November 2014.