UFC Hall of Fame historic fight: Shogun Rua vs. Dan Henderson

November 20, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

The UFC made sure that no one would forget the classic 2011 UFC 139 fight between former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and UFC 17 middleweight tournament champion and former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion Dan Henderson when they inducted the fight into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.

Take a look back at the epic back-and-forth battle between Shogun and Henderson, which took place on Nov. 19, 2011.

